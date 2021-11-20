Loughrea pupils take top award at national science video competition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pupils at a Loughrea primary school have taken a top award in this year’s ReelLIFE SCIENCE Video Competition Awards.

The ReelLIFE SCIENCE programme challenges young people to engage with science and technology by producing short educational videos.

A group of 5th class students from Gaelscoil Riabhach won the €1000 first prize in the Primary School category for their Irish language video ‘An Córas Díleá’.

As Béarla, that’s ‘The Digestive System’.

It’s a creative and colourful journey into the digestive system that explains how it all works in converting food into energy.

Winning videos in each category were selected by a panel of guest judges which included NASA astronaut Colonel Greg Johnson.

Here’s the moment Colonel Johnson announced the winner of the primary school category – followed by the intro to the video.