Galway Bay fm newsroom – A puppy from Galway was selected from 1,700 dogs nationwide to contest this year’s Petmania Puppy of the Year competition.

Cosmo, a Golden Retriever from Loughrea, was competing against 15 other puppies who made the final in Dublin.

Although he just missed out on the top prize, he did come away from the event with a package that included a new bed, food and treats, and a finalists rosette.

Cosmo’s proud owner, Artur Leonowicz spoke to Joseph Murray.