Loughrea pharmaceutical company doubles profits

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Loughrea-based pharmaceutical company has seen its profits double in the last year to over two and a half million euro.

According to today’s Irish Times, Chanelle Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Ltd recorded 45 million euro in revenue between April 2017 and April 2018, an increase in profits of 144 per cent.

The company manufactures and sells veterinary and medical pharma products around the world.

Chanelle Pharmaceuticals employs almost 300 hundred people at its Loughrea manufacturing complex.