Loughrea menswear shop honours 18 year old gift voucher

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The holder of an 18-year-old gift card may have felt he was tempting fate when he presented it at a shop in Loughrea yesterday

However Martin Fahy Menswear on Main Street were happy to honour the gift card from 2002, which the customer was given as a present for his 21st birthday.

He found it recently when moving house.

Martin Fahy Menswear recorded the unusual event on Facebook, saying it pays to shop local

Well done to them, and hopefully the customer spent a bit more than was on the voucher