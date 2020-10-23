Loughrea man appears in court charged with breaching Covid rules

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Loughrea man has appeared before the courts charged with breaching Government Covid regulations.

Paul Harkin is charged with contravening a penal provision to prevent, limit and slow the spread of Covid-19 at Castledaly, Peterswell, Gort on April 25th.

49 year old Paul Harkin, of Eskershanore, Kilchreest told Gardaí “I am a man made in the image of God; I have God given rights” when charged.

He also said “I am a man that goes by the given name of Paul” and “I am from the family Harkin”.

As part of his bail conditions, he agreed to comply with all Government regulations aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19.

Judge Patrick Durcan noted that Covid breach allegations are something that have brought the state to a halt and have 2,500 members of the Gardai out on special checkpoints.

He remanded Paul Harkin on bail to appear at Ennis District Court on October 28th.