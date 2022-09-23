Loughrea Hotel confirmed as location for daycare centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Loughrea Hotel has been confirmed as the temporary day centre location for the area, starting from next Monday, 26th September.

The service will be at the hotel on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Wednesdays still being facilitated in St Brendan’s.

The HSE was obliged to suspend the service following an inspection of the hospital by HIQA, and it has been searching for an alternative location since.

Local councillor Michael Mogie Maher says the temporary set-up is expected to be in place for around a year and a half, until the HSE repurpose an existing building on the St. Brendan’s campus.

It will serve 86 people every week and Cathaoirleach Maher is satisfied with the outcome: