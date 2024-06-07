Galway Bay FM

7 June 2024

Loughrea has highest voter turnout so far for Galway’s local and European elections

Loughrea is the area in the county with the highest percentage voter turnout since polls opened this morning.

Voting has been underway for the Local and European elections since 7AM, with over 3,000 votes already cast across Galway city and county.

At 7 percent, Loughrea has the highest percentage turnout, while Claregalway and Spiddal are close behind on five per cent.

All other areas, including all city polling stations, are on percentage turnout of around 3 or 4 per cent.

