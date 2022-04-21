Loughrea has highest driving test pass rate nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Loughrea driving test centre has the highest pass rate in the country.

The figure of 75 percent is almost double that of the worst performing centre, located in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Clifden also fared well, with 72 percent of learner drivers passing their test – compared to a national average of 53 percent.

Elsewhere, the pass rate for Tuam is 60 percent, Westside is 55 percent and Carnmore is 46 percent.

Five of the six driving test centres with the worst pass rates in the country are in Dublin.