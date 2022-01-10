Loughrea GP urges public to avail of booster walk in clinics to ensure surplus supplies are not wasted

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Loughrea GP is urging those who have yet to receive a booster vaccine to avail of walk in clinics available in surgeries county-wide, to ensure surplus supplies do not go to waste.

A walk in clinic is currently operating at Main Street Clinic in Loughrea where over 2,600 booster vaccines have so far been administered.

The surgery has administered almost 8,000 vaccines since the COVID 19 vaccine campaign began last year.

Due to the current level of virus transmission in the community, many appointments have been cancelled.

Dr. Cathal Nugent is urging those eligible for a booster shot to avail of the opportunity so that surplus supplies provided by the HSE before Christmas do not go to the waste, as many face expiry over the next two weeks.