Loughrea Gardai investigate petrol bomb attack at house in the town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Loughrea councillor says he’s scared there may be retaliation following a petrol bomb attack at a house in the town yesterday.

The device was thrown into a home in the Tulla Hill area of Loughrea in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardai say several people were in the house at the time but no one was injured.

Loughrea gardai are now investigating an incident of criminal damage at the location.

Speaking to Galway Talks, local Councillor Shane Curley says after seeing the incident on a video on social media, he’s seriously concerned about what may happen next.