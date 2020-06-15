Loughrea firm Chanelle enters US market following FDA approval

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Loughrea firm Chanelle Pharma has shipped its first products to the US market as it continues its efforts to expand its global reach.

It follows the granting of accreditation by the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for its Spot On manufacturing facility.

Spot On is a topical treatment used globally to protect dogs and cats against harmful parasites.

The quality assessment led by the FDA saw a team of inspectors from the US visit Loughrea and took nearly two years to complete.

Chanelle is one of only two companies in Europe to be approved by the FDA to manufacture Spot On for the US market.

It has secured a contract with one of the largest distributors of veterinary products in the US to ship over 2 million batches of Spot On over the next few months and has already started supplying the US market with product manufactured in Loughrea.

Chanelle Pharma, which is privately owned by its founder and managing director Michael Burke, is one of Ireland’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines for human and animal health.