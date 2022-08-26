Loughrea Day day centre getting new location to open four days a week

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A new temporary location for Loughrea Day centre has been confirmed which will see a full 4-day service across 2 facilities.

The service at St Brendan’s nursing home centre had remained closed for over a year and a half due to a HIQA requirement.

In June, locals protested calling for its full reopening, however it recently just reopened on Wednesdays for 14 people.

HSE negotiations have concluded, and a new temporary location will provide the service on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for 30 people by the end of September.

Speaking to Sally Ann Barrett, TD Ciaran Cannon says work is underway for a new day care centre on St Brendan’s campus to be built.