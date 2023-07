Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seven Springs Day Centre Loughrea lobby group has told the Oireachtas the HSE’s decision to close the centre was ‘totally wrong’.

A petition has gathered 2,500 signatures, with campaigners dissatisfied with the proposal to replace the centre with an allegedly inferior building at St. Brendans’ CNU

The group appeared before the Oireachtas Committee today to voice their concerns and present their case.

Sarah Slevin reports: