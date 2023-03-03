Loughrea Day centre campaigners seek meeting with Older People Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners, who are calling for the return of the Loughrea Day centre to its purpose-built facility, are seeking a meeting with the Older People Minister, Mary Butler.

An information meeting was held last evening (02/03) – it’s after a long period of disagreement over the partial relocation of the facility to the Loughrea Hotel.

Currently, it is operating three days at the hotel, and just one day a week at the purpose-built facility at St Brendans Community Nursing Unit

A petition calling for its full return to the Seven Springs centre has gathered over 2,000 signatures.

Local councillor Geraldine Donohue was in attendance at the meeting: