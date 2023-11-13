Loughrea Councillors relatively happy with increased Municipal District Budget

Share story:

Loughrea Councillors are relatively happy with an increased budget of almost €400 thousand for 2024.

Street and road maintenance were among some of the areas to benefit from increased funding this year.

Councillor Moegie Maher said he was happy to propose the budget seeing as it increased from last year’s, even though that was expected as the cost of works is getting more expensive.

Any adjustments to the local budget will be finalised at a plenary meeting of the full council on December 4th.