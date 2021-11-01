Loughrea councillors reject local budget in a bid to send Government message that Galway County Council needs more funding

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Loughrea councillors have rejected a proposed municipal budget of €10.4 million for 2022, in protest against a shortage of ground staff to deliver services on behalf of Galway County Council.

The area budget outlines how money would be spent by the local authority on services in the Loughrea district throughout the year.

Despite the budget increasing to 10.4 million from last year’s 10.1 million, Loughrea councillors voted unanimously to reject the proposed spend.

Fine Gael Councillor Joe Byrne says he hopes today’s vote by Loughrea Councillors will prompt other councillors across the county to send a message to Government that Galway needs more local authority funding.