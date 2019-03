Galway Bay fm newsroom- Loughrea councillors are asking the Department of Communications to engage with providers – to prioritise the rollout of fibre broadband to the county’s primary and secondary schools.

Their calls follow a recent presentation by the council’s broadband officer and a deputation from the Ballnakill community regarding the lack of fibre broadband in the area.

The controversial broadband plan has promised to deliver high-speed broadband to over half a million premises, with priority given to the country’s schools.

However, a decision on whether or not to award the contract to the sole remaining bidder has been due for a number of months.

Councillor Joe Byrne made a proposal to contact the Department of Communications to liase with fibre providers about schools’ connectivity.

Councillor Byrne says its vital that schools have access to the service.