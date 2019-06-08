Loughrea Councillor to carry out independent water testing following complaints over quality

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Loughrea Councillor is carrying out independent testing of water samples from the town following complaints about its quality.

Councillor Moegie Maher says Irish Water and the HSE have cleared the water as suitable for human consumption.

However, he claims locals have complained to him numerous times about quality issues such as taste and smell.

Councillor Maher says he will be surprised if the results are different than those of previous tests, but questions will have to be answered if that is the case.