Loughrea councillor slams SEAI grant system for its ‘bureaucratic hurdles’

Loughrea Councillor Declan Kelly has slammed the SEAI grant application system, saying there are too many bureaucratic hurdles to overcome.

The Independent Councillor has made a formal complaint to the Oireachtas Committee on Environment about the Sustainable Authority of Ireland.

Councillor Kelly says older constituents are giving up on applying after having their applications returned to them over minor errors.

He adds that if the Government is serious about climate change, the system has to be simplified: