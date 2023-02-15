Loughrea Councillor lodges complaint about vegan ads on city buses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Loughrea councillor has lodged a formal complaint with the Agriculture Minister over vegan advertisements on buses in Galway City.

The ‘Go Vegan World’ ads have also appeared on Dublin Bus.

The matter has been raised in the Dáil, where claims have been made that the campaign is misleading, and seeks to demonise farmers and attack a way of life in rural Ireland.

Councillor Declan Kelly has now written to Minister Charlie McConalogue over the matter.

He says the Minister has a responsibility to stand-up for Irish farmers and take steps to tackle this disinformation.