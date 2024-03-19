Loughrea councillor Declan Kelly joins new Independent Ireland party

Loughrea councillor Declan Kelly has joined the new Independent Ireland party ahead of June’s local elections.

It was set up late last year, with Galway/Roscommon Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice becoming the third TD to join last month.

Creagh native Declan Kelly is currently serving as an Independent councillor for the areas of Loughrea, Gort and Kinvara.

He is the third Galway councillor to join the Independent Ireland party, after Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty and Galway City East’s Noel Larkin