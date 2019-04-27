Loughrea councillor calls for update on new fire station for the town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway county councillor is calling on the local authority to provide an update on the provision of a new firestation for Loughrea.

Councillor Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher requested the update on the project at the Loughrea Municipal District meeting earlier this week. (11/4)

1.7 million euro in funding from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government was ring fenced for a new fire station near the town over two years ago.

