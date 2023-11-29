Loughrea clubs critical of draft local area plan for omission of extra sports facilities

Share story:

The Draft Loughrea Local Area Plan is coming in for criticism for its lack of attention to sports facilities.

The development plan is now on public display, and can be viewed online or in person, with submissions for the public invited until January 15th.

Local groups, including the GAA and Soccer clubs, are disappointed with the plan, as it does not include plans for an additional pitch for the area.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Secretary of Loughrea GAA club, Sinéad Kelly, says the oversight needs to be rectified.