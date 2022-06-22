Protests over the delayed reopening of Loughrea Day Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor has said people will be out “hail rain or snow” this Friday morning to protest over the delayed reopening of the Day Centre in Loughrea.

In correspondence with the HSE, councillor Geraldine Donohue was told it would not reopen until August and would only operate for one day a week.

Councillor Donohue has confirmed locals will protest this Friday from 11am, calling for the full reopening of the Seven Springs Day Centre.

She said people are ready to make a stand this Friday.