Loughrea becomes first county town to switch on Christmas lights

Galway Bay fm newsroom – In the past few minutes, Loughrea has become the first county town to switch on its Christmas lights.

This year, Galway Rural Development has allocated €275 thousand to support lights in Loughrea, Portumna, Ballinasloe, Gort and Athenry.

This evening’s switching on of the lights across the town coincides with a special visit by Santa himself.

Geraldine Bane of Loughrea Community Lights Group has been speaking to Sally-Ann Barrett for the occassion.

She says this evening is the culmination of a lot of local hard work.