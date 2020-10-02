Loughrea and Gort record second highest incidence rate of covid-19 in the West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Loughrea and Gort electoral areas have recorded the second highest 14-day incidence rate of covid-19 per 100 thousand population in the West of Ireland.

New figures from the Department of Health show both areas are above the national incidence rate of 88.

Gort has recorded an average rate of 110 cases per 100 thousand, while Loughrea’s figures stand at 112 over the last two weeks.

Both areas have each recorded 26 cases of Covid-19 in the last fortnight.

Boyle in Roscommon is the only other location in the west with a higher incidence rate, at almost 200.

Galway recorded 21 new cases of the virus last evening out of a national total of 442 cases, while 4 further deaths were announced.

Galway’s total incidence rate currently stands below the national average at 77, with Ballinasloe currently recording the lowest rate at 17.

Director of Public Health at HSE West, Dr Breda Smyth, is urging people to stay at home this weekend if possible and cut off the spread of the virus around the county – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…