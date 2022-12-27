Lotto players in Portumna are urged to check their tickets as one player scoops €50,000 in Euromillions Ireland only raffle draw

The National Lottery is urging all players in Galway to check their tickets as one player scooped €50,000 in the Euromillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

The winning ticket was bought in Desmond Salmon’s Newsagents in Portumna and was one of ten winners nationwide following the draw on Friday night last.

?This raffle event saw ten players scoop €50,000 each in each Euromillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15th and December 23rd.

This means 120 players won a combined total of €6 Million in this special draw.

If you have the winning ticket, you must contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or [email protected]?and arrangements will be made to claim your prize.