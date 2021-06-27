Lotto player in Athenry wins over €54,000 following last night’s draw

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The National Lottery have are calling on Lotto players in Athenry to check their tickets for last night’s Lotto draw after a player won the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €54,511 after narrowly missing out on the €4,070,616 jackpot prize on offer.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at An Post on Bridge Street in Athenry Town on Thursday 24th June.

The winning numbers for last night’s (Saturday 26th June) were: 10, 14, 21, 22, 35, 44 and the Bonus was 13.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

There was no winner of Saturday night’s jackpot which now heads for an estimated €4.5 million on Wednesday 30th June.