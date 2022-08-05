Store which sold €5.5m lotto winning ticket revealed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 5.5 million euro lotto winning ticket was sold in Newspoint newsagent in Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road on Sunday 31st July.

A local lotto syndicate, believed to be current and retired workers at Galway city council, scooped the jackpot win on Wednesday night.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner has made contact and arrangements are now being made for the prize to be paid.

Listen in to Galway Talks from 9am to hear from the shop owner at Newspoint.