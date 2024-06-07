Lost family of ducks stranded in city returned to water at Glenlo Abbey

A family of ducks that became lost and stranded in Galway City have been returned safe and sound to the water at Glenlo Abbey.

The ducks were first spotted by the team at tech-hub Portershed, and then made their way to Portershed a Dó, a 30 second walk away.

There, they attempted to leave once more via the deadly road – but were blocked in by quick-acting staff who also shooed away circling seagulls.

The mother duck and her 10 ducklings were then rescued by Galway & Claddagh Swan Rescue, and taken to Glenlo Abbey where they were successfully released.