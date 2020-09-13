Connemara hiker rescued in late-night effort amid ‘horrendous’ weather conditions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A lone hiker who got into difficulty in Connemara was safely rescued off a mountain last night amid ‘horrendous’ weather conditions.

A rapid response climbing party from Galway Mountain Rescue was deployed to Benbreen in the 12 Bens mountain range late yesterday afternoon following a request from Gardaí.

They had to contend with severe weather conditons over steep, exposed rugged uphill terrain.

The lone hiker was discovered close to the summit of Benbreen and was unhurt, but was treated for exposure at the scene before before exacuated off the mountain shortly before 10pm.

Galway Mountain Rescue says the incident highlights the serious risk associated with venturing onto remote upland terrain during a weather warning.

It adds it strongly recommends that due consideration always be given to weather forecasts and routes planning prior to embarking on such a hike.

Photo – Galway Mountain Rescue