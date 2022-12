From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A woman from Galway who lost a bag of Christmas shopping while making her way home from Dublin has had it returned.

She and her 12-year-old son went to the lego store – and while packing the car at Heuston Station car park, they forgot the bag of lego.

But, Irish Rail staff stepped in and found the bag – and spokesman Barry Kenny says it will be returned to Noreen: