22 February 2024

Long wait times at UHG Emergency Department

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway remains extremely busy this evening.

The hospital is advising that patients who attend for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

Yesterday’s attendance was 235, with the department seeing 155 presentations so far today.

Many of the attendances are patients who are very sick and need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

There is ongoing pressure on bed availability

Hospital authority Saolta has emphasised that people who do require emergency care will be prioritised

