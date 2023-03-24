Long term solution being assessed for flooding issues at pedestrian underpass at Briarhill

Galway bay fm newsroom – It’s been confirmed that a long term solution is being assessed to alleviate flooding issues at a pedestrian underpass in Briarhill.

City councillor, Alan Curran, has raised the issue with the council after finding the area was recently under 2 feet of water.

He says despite regular cleaning and maintenance by the council team, more needs to be done to ensure the underpass is safe and accessible for all.

Galway City’s newest councillor, Alan Curran, says it’s important such active routes are prioritised: