GBFM Newsroom – A long-standing “eyesore” has been demolished in Athenry after decades of dereliction.

The works at ‘Finns House’ at Bridge Street were carried out by crews contracted by Galway County Council.

The structure was located on a site beside the Dominican Priory.

Councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn says it wasn’t just an eyesore – and was a serious health and safety hazard.