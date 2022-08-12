Long-standing derelict building in Athenry Town to be demolished next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-standing derelict building in Athenry Town is set to be demolished next week.

Galway County Council has confirmed the works at Bridge Street will get underway shortly, and should be completed by the start of September.

The structure, located at the junction between Bridge Street and Abbey Row, has been described as a ‘eye-sore’ by locals.

The works follow a court ruling earlier this year.

Local Councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn says the demolition works are long overdue