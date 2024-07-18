Galway Bay FM

18 July 2024

Long-sought ambulance base at Recess expected in 2025

The Health Minister has confirmed the long-awaited ambulance hub in Recess is expected to be delivered in 2025.

Stephen Donnelly has told Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell that the development of the Ambulance Base is well underway.

Plans for the base were announced in 2021, and the project officially got the green light from county planners in April of this year.

The new base at Recess will have space for two ambulances, and involves transformative works of the existing Community Health Centre.

Sinn Féin Deputy Farrell says works are expected to begin by the end of the year, and will take around 9 months:

 

