Galway Bay FM

26 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Long serving city councillor Mike Cubbard confirms he will seek re-election

Share story:
Long serving city councillor Mike Cubbard confirms he will seek re-election

Long serving city councillor and former Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has confirmed that he will see re-election in June’

Mike Cubbard is an independent councillor for the Galway City Central area, who was first elected in 2014

He says his campaign will focus on social and affordable housing, green spaces and climate action, and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Cubbard also says he’ll be a ‘no posters’ candidate, meaning his campaign will be face to face and on social media

Share story:

Tony Canavan appointed Regional Executive Officer for the new HSE West and North West region

Saolta Health Care CEO Tony Canavan has been appointed Regional Executive Officer – REO – for the new HSE West and North West region The regio...

Hundreds of kids flock to Teddy Bear Hospital at University of Galway

Fun isn’t usually a word we’d associate with hospitals. But that’s exactly the word to describe a very special event that got underway t...

Hail warning issued for the Galway area by Met Eireann

A hail warning has been issued for the Galway area by Met Eireann. There will be a chance of hail showers from 8 tonight. The warning will remain in place...

UG Students Union to focus on environmental issues during Wasted Week

The University of Galway’s Student Union have launched Wasted Week, which will focus on environmental issues. Collaborative events between the SU an...