Long list of Galway winners at GMIT Mechanical and Industrial Student Expo 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Claregalway student Cian Dalton has won the overall award – Engineers Ireland West Project Award – at the annual GMIT Mechanical and Industrial Student Expo 2021.

Cian’s winning entry was a prototype of a water surface waste cleaner robot which can be used to safeguard against ecological degradation in waters and rivers

Cian now has direct entry into the Engineers Ireland – Innovative Student of the Year competition.

There were several category winners from Galway among the nationwide 85 entries

Shauna Keaveney from Dunmore won the Biomedical Engineering category winner for her design of a Lumbar Implant

Shauna is the first ever female winner, and will also be one of the first cohort of graduands to receive the L8 Biomedical Engineering degree.

Brendan Coughlan from Clonfert won the Mechanical Engineering Product Design specialisation category for a Battery Testing and Separation System.

Alan Ciweck from Athenry won the Mechanical Engineering Biomedical specialisation category for his investigation into the viability of manufacturing a cast using 3D Printing Technology.

Academic Excellence Awards were given to Qistina Binti Ab Halim from Renmore; Oisin Lyons, Ballinalsoe; Michael Harte, Gort; Paul Molly, Craughwell; Oisin O’Cualain, Inverin; Aoife Earnor, Headford; Niall Jordan, Athenry; and Patrick O’Sullivan, Clarinbridge.

