28 May 2024

Long established city firm James Roche Consulting Engineers bought by OMC Group

Long established city firm James Roche Consulting Engineers has been bought by the OMC Group

OMC founder and CEO Enda O’Malley says James Roche Consulting Engineers has been a well-respected practise since the late 1970s and its network will enhance OMC’s service throughout Galway

OMC has offices in Clifden, Galway City and Dublin and oversees projects throughout Ireland.

It plans to complete two additional acquisitions this year, with the company’s expansion efforts expected to create 20 new jobs nationally.

 

 

 

