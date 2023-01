Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long COVID patient education programme at UHG has won a national award.

The programme, developed by members of the Long COVID and Post COVID clinics, won the Irish Medical Times Healthcare Award in the patient education category.

It covers areas including fatigue management, brain fog, sleep restructuring, pacing, discomfort after exertion, breathing pattern changes and relaxation.

Long COVID is estimated to occur in 10 to 20 percent of people infected with the virus.