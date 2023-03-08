Long awaited works to tackle flooding in Claregalway to proceed this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been confirmed that almost €2.5m is to be invested in major road works in Claregalway this year.

A major component of the works will be the start of a project to address long-running flooding issues on the N83 through the village.

The project has been touted for years, but was stalled due to issues securing private land needed.

The land has now been acquired by Galway County Council, clearing the way for the works to proceed later this year.

There’ll also be improvement work on footpaths along the N83 and R381, as well as an improved bus stop with shelter.

Councillor David Collins hopes the works will allow greater focus on a badly-needed relief road for Claregalway.