Long awaited upgrade for parking payment machines at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The HSE says it will include the upgrading of car parking payment machines in the new car park tender for University Hospital Galway.

The health body has confirmed that in the interim, UHG is working towards providing card payment facilities in the Park Rite Office located at the hospital.

That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv who has received confirmation from the HSE in response to a parliamentary question.

It follows concerns raised by Deputy O Cuiv, that the lack of card payment facilities for parking is putting unnecessary pressure on hospital patients and visitors.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says it’s positive news but it should have come sooner