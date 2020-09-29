Long awaited redevelopment of Old Grove site in Tuam to go to tender in October

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long awaited redevelopment of the Old Grove site in Tuam will go to tender in October.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney who has received confirmation from the HSE National Director of Estates in response to a parliamentary question.

The project would see the Grove site, which has been closed for 20 years, transformed into a modern mental health day hospital.

The HSE says tender documents will be advertised in the coming weeks – with a contractor to be appointed by January 2021.

Deputy Canney says the project will be transformative for Tuam…