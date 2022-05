From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The long awaited pedestrian crossing at the Maldron Hotel in Oranmore is set to be completed shortly.

Money was allocated to the construction of the crossing following €50,000 being allocated to this year’s road budget.

The work is hoped to be completed without delay to minimise disruption to motorists in the area.

Independent councillor, Jim Cuddy, says he has been campaigning for a pedestrian crossing at this location for many years.