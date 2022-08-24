Long awaited Kilrickle group water scheme to commence construction

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- There’s been a major step forward in the long-running campaign, to establish a water supply scheme for Kilrickle.

Galway East TD Sean Canney, says a contract is being signed, and construction will commence to deliver water to 247 homes in Kilrickle.

The project, which will also include the upgrade of the Kilcooley water supply, will commence shortly and be completed in nine months.

Deputy Canney says after 20 years of “false dawns”, the people of Kilrickle will now have a proper water supply: