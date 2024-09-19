Galway Bay FM

19 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Long awaited development plan for Clifden to go to planning next month

Share story:
Long awaited development plan for Clifden to go to planning next month

The long-awaited Clifden Regeneration Plan is set to go to planning next month.

The development aims to transform the ‘capital of Connemara’ – creating a Harbour Park, Beach Road Quay and enhancing the town centre.

The project is being delivered through support from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion welcomes the update but says there are still valid concerns around parking.

Share story:

Objections to plans for new holiday lodges at Glenlo Abbey Hotel

Objections have been lodged against plans to build new holiday lodges at the Glenlo Abbey Hotel in Bushypark. The project would involve the construction o...

Water supply disruption for residents in Newcastle until this afternoon

Residents in Newcastle and surrounding areas in the city may experience water outages today. It’s due to a burst water main at Tudor Lawn, Newcastle...

Mountbellew students to take part in agriculture competition in Estonia

Two students from Mountbellew Agricultural College are set to take part in an international competition which begins in Estonia today. Megan McCarthy and ...

Executive Director of Amnesty International to address Galway city gathering

Amnesty International is hosting an event in Galway city tomorrow evening entitled ‘Protect the Protest’. The event which is part of Culture Night fea...