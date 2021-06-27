Long awaited Clarinbridge community playground to officially open tomorrow evening

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The long awaited Clarinbridge community playground will officially open tomorrow evening.

The new play area is located in Kilcornan Estate adjacent to Clarinbridge village and Kilcornan woods.

Full planning permission for the project was granted back in 2016 and €75,000 was secured in 2018 towards the construction of the playground through the Leader programme.

Meanwhile, the site has been leased free of charge by the Brothers of Charity to the Clarinbridge Community Playground Committe.

The play area will officially open at 5.30pm tomorrow evening.

Local Councillor Martina Kinane says the project has been realised thanks to numerous local fundraising events, sponsorship of playground equipment and professional service provided free of charge or at cost price.

She says it will be wonderful recreation amenity for Clarinbridge and local hinterland.