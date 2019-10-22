Lonely Planet lists Galway the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Lonely Planet travel guide has listed Galway as the fourth best city in the world for tourists to visit.

The publisher’s ‘Best In Travel 2020″ guide describes Galway as “arguably Ireland’s most engaging city” and fetes its street entertainment.

It’s fourth on a list of 10 cities around the world that have been selected for the range of activities, experiences and cultures they offer.

Salzburg in Austria is the top recommendation, followed by Washington and Cairo.

The Lonely Planet vote of confidence comes just months before Galway’s designation as European Capital of Culture.

Tourism Ireland plans to take every opportunity to maximise this accolade for Galway over the coming weeks and months.