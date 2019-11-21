Logic behind longterm plans for Galway public hospitals questioned

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD has questioned the benefit in funding expensive developments to University Hospital Galway if it is to become redundant following the construction of a new hospital in Merlin Park.

An Options Appraisal report released by the HSE this week, recommends a new 1,150 bed elective hospital be located at the Merlin Park site, to be operational in 11 years.

However, Galway West TD Catherine Connolly says it’ll be a minimum of 6 years before a new emergency department at UHG will be opened and it makes no sense to have two parallel developments being progressed at the same time.

The new report has found major problems with health infrastructure at both city based hospitals.

At Merlin Park Hospital 95 per cent of infrastructure has been classed as ‘not satisfactory or unacceptable’ for current use.

At University Hospital Galway, 64 per cent of the infrastructure has been found to be problematic or in need of total replacement.

